Gwendollyn Keys

Gwendollyn Keys Obituary


Gwendollyn Lillian Keys
(née Francis)
"Gwen"
2 May 1930 - 02 March 2019

Passed away peacefully in Melbourne

Dearly loved wife of Neil (dec).
Beloved sister of Evan,
Grace and Mabs (all dec).
Loved mother of Debra, Joanne and Fiona.
Grandma to Tehani, Ben, Emma-Lee, Kirsten, Caitlin and Stephanie.
Great-grandma to Charlie, Sophie, Dustin, Indiana, Memphis and Lukas.

In our hearts always

A celebration of the life of Gwen will be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum,
Forest Drive, Molonglo Valley
on Friday, 5th April 2019,
commencing at 2.30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
