HARDY MARK ROBERT


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
HARDY MARK ROBERT Obituary
MARK ROBERT HARDY 2 January 1942 - 27 March 2019 Mark died peacefully at Clare Holland House. He will always be remembered and loved by Michael, Matthew, Christopher, Bernard, Elizabeth, Kate and his 9 grandkids. He is to be buried at Shooters Hill Cemetery on Saturday 6 April at 11:30am followed by a celebration of his life at the Southern Cross Yacht Club, Yarralumla at 4:00pm. Please feel welcome to come and share your memories of Mark with us.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019
