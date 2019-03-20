Home
HARIKLIA POSANTZIS

Hariklia (Teresa) Posantzis
Born 23 September 1945


Passed away peacefully surrounded by
her family on 16 March 2019.


Devoted and beloved wife of
Konstantinos (dec).
Wonderful and caring mother and
mother-in-law to Sophia, James, Michael,
Michelle, Alex and Courtney.
Proud grandmother of Kosta, Maria,
Manoli, Mia, Matthew, Oscar,
Evangelos and Penelope.


Forever remembered as a beautiful,
kind hearted and giving lady
and friend to all.

We will miss your laughter
and hugs every day.



The funeral service for Hariklia
will be held in the
Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
1 Gosse Street, Kingston,
on FRIDAY 22 March 2019,
commencing at 10:00 am.
At the conclusion of the service,
burial will follow in the
Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.

No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019
