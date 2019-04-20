|
|
BARBER Harold Group Captain Harold Raymond Barber OBE (Rtd)
20 September 1925 - 17 April 2019
Beloved husband of Shirley (dec)
Dearly loved father of Carol, Michael and Kerry, father- in-law of Debbie & Warren
Dear grandfather of Tania, Lisa & Gary, Ryan & Kanya, Mathew & Josh and Declan
Great grandfather of Adam, Kayla, Dakota, Aleeah, Ella and Mae
Forever in our thoughts, your loving family
The funeral service for Harold will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday 26 April, commencing at 4:30pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019