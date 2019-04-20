Home
More Obituaries for Harold BARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold BARBER


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Harold BARBER Obituary
BARBER Harold Group Captain Harold Raymond Barber OBE (Rtd)



20 September 1925 - 17 April 2019



Beloved husband of Shirley (dec)

Dearly loved father of Carol, Michael and Kerry, father- in-law of Debbie & Warren

Dear grandfather of Tania, Lisa & Gary, Ryan & Kanya, Mathew & Josh and Declan

Great grandfather of Adam, Kayla, Dakota, Aleeah, Ella and Mae



Forever in our thoughts, your loving family



The funeral service for Harold will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell, on Friday 26 April, commencing at 4:30pm



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
