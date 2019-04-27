|
|
MAYO Heather HEATHER JEAN MAYO
27 January 1925 - 18 April 2019
Passed away peacefully with
her loving family by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Eric Mayo.
Adored mother of Jayne.
Loved and loving sister of Darcy Wark (dec), Daphne Forrest (dec), Selvyn Wark (dec).
Loving aunt of George and Margaret Wark, Rod Wark, Peter Forrest, Patricia Ferrier,
Jill Walker, Chris, John Piper,
and all their families.
Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.
A funeral service to celebrate the iife of Heather will be held in the
Christ Church Anglican Church,
39 Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on
MONDAY, 6th May 2019,
commencing at 1.00pm.
Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019