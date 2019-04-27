Home
Heather MAYO


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Heather MAYO Obituary
MAYO Heather HEATHER JEAN MAYO

27 January 1925 - 18 April 2019



Passed away peacefully with

her loving family by her side.



Beloved wife of the late Eric Mayo.

Adored mother of Jayne.

Loved and loving sister of Darcy Wark (dec), Daphne Forrest (dec), Selvyn Wark (dec).

Loving aunt of George and Margaret Wark, Rod Wark, Peter Forrest, Patricia Ferrier,

Jill Walker, Chris, John Piper,

and all their families.



Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.



A funeral service to celebrate the iife of Heather will be held in the

Christ Church Anglican Church,

39 Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan on

MONDAY, 6th May 2019,

commencing at 1.00pm.

Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
