Helen CURNOW


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Helen CURNOW Obituary
HELEN 'PAT' CURNOW



Born 1926 and passed away peacefully on

21 June 2019, at 93 years.



Loved wife of Harry 'Blue' (dec).

Much loved mother of Lynne and Ian.

Adoring mother-in-law of Paul and Nikki.

Loving grandmother of

Bayden, Mitchell and Kelsie.



Family and friends are invited to a

celebration of Pat's life in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

TUESDAY, 2 July 2019,

commencing at 12.00 noon.



No flowers by request.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
