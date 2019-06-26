|
|
HELEN 'PAT' CURNOW
Born 1926 and passed away peacefully on
21 June 2019, at 93 years.
Loved wife of Harry 'Blue' (dec).
Much loved mother of Lynne and Ian.
Adoring mother-in-law of Paul and Nikki.
Loving grandmother of
Bayden, Mitchell and Kelsie.
Family and friends are invited to a
celebration of Pat's life in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
TUESDAY, 2 July 2019,
commencing at 12.00 noon.
No flowers by request.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019