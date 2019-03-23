Home
Helen MORTLOCK

HELEN EDITH MORTLOCK
4 December 1930 - 19 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Bill McKenzie Gardens, Wangella House.

Together again with her husband John.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dennis, Leigh and Cheryl.
Nan and Great-Nan to Robert, Karyn,
Jenny, Phillip, Emma, Andrew, Rhys, Hunter,
Lily, Mackenzie, Havanah, Nate,
Emilio, Melodie and Romeo.

Sincere thanks to the caring staff at Bill McKenzie Gardens, Wangella House,
Dr Morvai, Dr Phengsiaroun and the
Grace Team at Calvary Hospital.

Forever in our Hearts

The funeral service for Helen will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
29 March 2019, commencing at 3pm.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
