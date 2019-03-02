Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stojanovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Stojanovic

Obituary Condolences

Helen Stojanovic Obituary


Helen Stojanovic



6 September 1928 - 24 February 2019



Beloved wife of Zika (dec).

Dearly loved daughter of
Stefan & Maria (both dec).

Sister and sister-in-law of
George & Katy (both dec) and Joe & Helen.

Beloved Teta of the Miller & Morrison families.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Helen will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan on Friday 8th March commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.