|
|
Helen Stojanovic
6 September 1928 - 24 February 2019
Beloved wife of Zika (dec).
Dearly loved daughter of
Stefan & Maria (both dec).
Sister and sister-in-law of
George & Katy (both dec) and Joe & Helen.
Beloved Teta of the Miller & Morrison families.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Helen will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan on Friday 8th March commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019