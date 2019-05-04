Home
HELEN BOOTH WILES MBBS, FRACP, DCh. 22 February 1923 - 1 May 2019 Dearly loved sister of Marjorie Granger (dec), Ronald Wiles (dec) and Elizabeth Phipps. Much loved and respected by all her nieces & nephews and their families. Helen, first paediatrician to practice in Canberra, dedicated her professional career to children, specialised in the care of newborns and was instrumental in establishing proper neonatal care for the Canberra community and its hospitals. Committed supporter of community organisations including Canberra Mothercraft Society and QEII Family Centre for mothers & children. Helen was actively interested in the human rights of refugees and lifelong supporter of many charities. On passing Helen's remains have been donated to medical science at her request. Dearly loved and greatly missed.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
