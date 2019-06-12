Home
HELGI PFEIL Obituary
Passed away peacefully 8 June 2019



Loving wife of Edi (dec).

Devoted mother to Sandra (dec).

Adored Oma to Ashlee and Zachary,

and their partners Mark and Bree.

Proud Great-Oma to Harrison.

Fondly remembered by Aaron, Jenny,

Monica and Damian as well

as the caring staff

at Villaggio Sant' Antonio.



A friend to many.

Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Helgi will be held at the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

14 June 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 12, 2019
