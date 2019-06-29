Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Hendrika GERVINK


1926 - 2019
Hendrika GERVINK Obituary
Hendrika (Ria) Wilhelmina Gervink



19 December 1926 - 20 June 2019



Passed away suddenly, aged 92 years.



Beloved wife of Fred (dec).

Sister to Miny (dec), Henk (dec) and Paul.

Devoted mother and mother-in-law of

Marjorie and Paul, Margaret (dec),

Stuart and Narelle.



Adored and proud Oma of Lee, Sarah, Kate, Clare, Emma, Sophie, Christopher, Alice, Catherine, Nicholas, Sally, Justin,

Jack and partners.



Very proud and loving great-Oma of 18.



A friend to many.



Our heartfelt thanks to BaptistCare Griffith, and a very special thank you to Sheryle Canny and all the staff and carers on the Ulandra Wing for providing such wonderful care for Ria over the past three years.



Privately cremated on 27 June 2019.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
