Hendrika (Ria) Wilhelmina Gervink
19 December 1926 - 20 June 2019
Passed away suddenly, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of Fred (dec).
Sister to Miny (dec), Henk (dec) and Paul.
Devoted mother and mother-in-law of
Marjorie and Paul, Margaret (dec),
Stuart and Narelle.
Adored and proud Oma of Lee, Sarah, Kate, Clare, Emma, Sophie, Christopher, Alice, Catherine, Nicholas, Sally, Justin,
Jack and partners.
Very proud and loving great-Oma of 18.
A friend to many.
Our heartfelt thanks to BaptistCare Griffith, and a very special thank you to Sheryle Canny and all the staff and carers on the Ulandra Wing for providing such wonderful care for Ria over the past three years.
Privately cremated on 27 June 2019.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019