Henry HAYLOCK


1927 - 2019
Henry HAYLOCK Obituary
HENRY PHILLIP HAYLOCK

30 November 1927 - 10 June 2019



Phillip passed away peacefully at home.



Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth 'Bess'.

Adored father and father-in-law of

Lee and Dany Vitry.

Treasured grandfather of Annique and Jared.

Brother of Jewel and Barry.



Forever in our hearts,

mum and dad reunited.



A funeral service for Phillip will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

MONDAY, 17 June, 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Kidney Health Australia

may be made in Phillip's memory.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
