|
|
HENRY PHILLIP HAYLOCK
30 November 1927 - 10 June 2019
Phillip passed away peacefully at home.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth 'Bess'.
Adored father and father-in-law of
Lee and Dany Vitry.
Treasured grandfather of Annique and Jared.
Brother of Jewel and Barry.
Forever in our hearts,
mum and dad reunited.
A funeral service for Phillip will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
MONDAY, 17 June, 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Kidney Health Australia
may be made in Phillip's memory.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019