HEWETT Henry HEWETT



HENRY JOHN OSBORNE



(Harry)







Passed away peacefully at home on



18th April 2019.







Loving husband to Marie (dec) and



loved and loving husband to Judy.



Harry will be lovingly remembered



by his children Kristine and Andrew,



Paul and Trish, Tara and Michael.



His grandchildren on whom he doted,



Tara, Dylan, Isla, Charlotte, Evie,



Emily, Laura and Owen.



Very much loved and lovely step Dad to



Daniel, David and Kate, and Carryn.



Loving Poppy Harry to Kayla and Billy.



He will be sadly missed by his siblings Oonagh, Pauline, Nigel (dec), George, Olive (dec),



Gillian, Jacqueline, John and their families.



Treasured uncle, friend and colleague.



An inspiration to many.







The world is a little less bright



without you but everyone you touched



will carry your spirit.







The family extends their heartfelt thanks



Dr Chalani Weerasinghe, Prof Yip and the



Oncology Unit at National Capital Hospital,



Clare Holland Home Based Palliative Care.







Harry's family and friends are invited



to attend his funeral at



St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,



Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday,



26 April 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



Private cremation.











