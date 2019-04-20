|
|
HEWETT Henry HEWETT
HENRY JOHN OSBORNE
(Harry)
Passed away peacefully at home on
18th April 2019.
Loving husband to Marie (dec) and
loved and loving husband to Judy.
Harry will be lovingly remembered
by his children Kristine and Andrew,
Paul and Trish, Tara and Michael.
His grandchildren on whom he doted,
Tara, Dylan, Isla, Charlotte, Evie,
Emily, Laura and Owen.
Very much loved and lovely step Dad to
Daniel, David and Kate, and Carryn.
Loving Poppy Harry to Kayla and Billy.
He will be sadly missed by his siblings Oonagh, Pauline, Nigel (dec), George, Olive (dec),
Gillian, Jacqueline, John and their families.
Treasured uncle, friend and colleague.
An inspiration to many.
The world is a little less bright
without you but everyone you touched
will carry your spirit.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks
Dr Chalani Weerasinghe, Prof Yip and the
Oncology Unit at National Capital Hospital,
Clare Holland Home Based Palliative Care.
Harry's family and friends are invited
to attend his funeral at
St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,
Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday,
26 April 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019