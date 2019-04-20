Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry HEWETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry HEWETT

Obituary Condolences Gallery

Henry HEWETT Obituary
HEWETT Henry HEWETT

HENRY JOHN OSBORNE

(Harry)



Passed away peacefully at home on

18th April 2019.



Loving husband to Marie (dec) and

loved and loving husband to Judy.

Harry will be lovingly remembered

by his children Kristine and Andrew,

Paul and Trish, Tara and Michael.

His grandchildren on whom he doted,

Tara, Dylan, Isla, Charlotte, Evie,

Emily, Laura and Owen.

Very much loved and lovely step Dad to

Daniel, David and Kate, and Carryn.

Loving Poppy Harry to Kayla and Billy.

He will be sadly missed by his siblings Oonagh, Pauline, Nigel (dec), George, Olive (dec),

Gillian, Jacqueline, John and their families.

Treasured uncle, friend and colleague.

An inspiration to many.



The world is a little less bright

without you but everyone you touched

will carry your spirit.



The family extends their heartfelt thanks

Dr Chalani Weerasinghe, Prof Yip and the

Oncology Unit at National Capital Hospital,

Clare Holland Home Based Palliative Care.



Harry's family and friends are invited

to attend his funeral at

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church,

Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa on Friday,

26 April 2019, commencing at 10:30am.

Private cremation.



logo


Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.