HERMAN FREDERIK HENSKENS

Obituary

HERMAN FREDERIK HENSKENS Obituary

HERMAN FREDERIK HENSKENS
FRED/DAD and OPA
28 October 1929 - 2 March 2019
Beloved Husband of
Helen Henskens (dec).
Survived by devoted and loving partner Evelyn Foster for over 20 years and his Children and families.

Beloved and respected Father and Father-in-Law of Liz and Kevan Watt
Aloha and Arnold Brown
Danny and Maria Henskens
Ivan Skerry.
Opa to their 16 children.
Great Opa to 32.
Great Great Opa to 4.
That man is a success who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty and bounty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had with a happy heart.
Rest Peacefully

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
