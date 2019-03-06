|
|
Herman Frederik Henskens
( Fred )
Born Batavia 28 October 1929
Departed this life Canberra 2 March 2019
Loving and much loved partner of
Evelyn Foster.
At Peace
To the Community Nurses, Palliative Home
Based Nurses and to all the staff and
volunteers at Clare Holland House,
a huge thank you for the wonderful care
given to Fred.
Dearly loved by his two sisters, brother,
nieces and nephews.
Our beautiful Opa
Time for us to part now
We won't say goodbye;
We'll look for you in rainbows
Shining in the sky.
It won't be forever
The day will come and then;
Your loving arms will hold us
When we meet again.
We love you so much
Tanya, Theresa and George xxx
The funeral service for Fred will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on FRIDAY, 8 March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to
Clare Holland House, would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019