



Herman Frederik Henskens

( Fred )



Born Batavia 28 October 1929

Departed this life Canberra 2 March 2019



Loving and much loved partner of

Evelyn Foster.



At Peace



To the Community Nurses, Palliative Home

Based Nurses and to all the staff and

volunteers at Clare Holland House,

a huge thank you for the wonderful care

given to Fred.







Dearly loved by his two sisters, brother,

nieces and nephews.







Our beautiful Opa



Time for us to part now

We won't say goodbye;

We'll look for you in rainbows

Shining in the sky.

It won't be forever

The day will come and then;

Your loving arms will hold us

When we meet again.



We love you so much

Tanya, Theresa and George xxx







The funeral service for Fred will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell,

on FRIDAY, 8 March 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to

Clare Holland House, would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.













