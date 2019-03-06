Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Henskens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Henskens

Obituary Condolences

Herman Henskens Obituary


Herman Frederik Henskens
( Fred )

Born Batavia 28 October 1929
Departed this life Canberra 2 March 2019

Loving and much loved partner of
Evelyn Foster.

At Peace

To the Community Nurses, Palliative Home
Based Nurses and to all the staff and
volunteers at Clare Holland House,
a huge thank you for the wonderful care
given to Fred.



Dearly loved by his two sisters, brother,
nieces and nephews.



Our beautiful Opa

Time for us to part now
We won't say goodbye;
We'll look for you in rainbows
Shining in the sky.
It won't be forever
The day will come and then;
Your loving arms will hold us
When we meet again.

We love you so much
Tanya, Theresa and George xxx



The funeral service for Fred will be held in
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell,
on FRIDAY, 8 March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to
Clare Holland House, would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.





logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.