

HERSCHEL JOSEPH HURST

21 June 1927 - 13 February 2019

Courageous, positive and strong, always.

Loved and cherished husband of Margaret Mary Hurst;

devoted to each other for most of their long and wonderful lives.

Much beloved by daughters Christina and Virginia,

son-in-law Michael (Jollon) and Grand-daughter Emma.

Fondly remembered by his brother Lionel, his sister-in-law

Claire (Treloar), niece Michele (Walsh) and their families.

Truly respected and valued friend and colleague of many, nationally

and internationally, from his decades as a journalist, diplomat and writer.

Herschel's family wants to express their deep gratitude to all of his numerous friends and colleagues who have written such kind, thoughtful and genuine tributes to him.

Herschel's family is also very appreciative of the ongoing support

and devotion of his particularly close friends, Chris Freeman,

Sam Leone and Adrienne Jones.

Already greatly missed by all who admired and loved him.

Forever in our hearts and memories.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019