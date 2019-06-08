Home
Howard Garling QUINLAN


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Howard Garling QUINLAN Obituary
Dr HOWARD GARLING QUINLAN

27 January 1931 - 4 June 2019



Died peacefully at

Canberra Aged Care Lyneham.



Beloved husband of Valerie for 64 years.

Beloved father and father-in-law of

Stephanie and Brian, David and Anna,

Wendy and Klaus, Judy and Wayne.

Proud grandfather of Thomas,

Stephen, Geraldine, Patricia and Benjamin.

Proud great-grandfather of Andrew.

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Neroli and Roger Merridew

and uncle of Jonathan.



Grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff at

Canberra Aged Care.



A deferred celebration of Howard's life will

be held at Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,

Cowper Street, Ainslie on Saturday,

10 August 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
