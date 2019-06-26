Home
HOWARD GRAEME VINNING

HOWARD GRAEME VINNING Obituary
VINNING Howard Graeme (Graeme) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23 June 2019 at Cooma Hospital, formerly of Billilingara Rd, Murrumbucca. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father of Adam and Kathryn. Father-in-law of Katische and Peter. Adored Grandpa of Emma, Sasha and Judah. The relatives and friends of the late HOWARD GRAEME VINNING are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, on Saturday 29 June 2019 at 10:30 am. Allens Funerals Cooma Alan Dodd Director Family Owned & Operated FDA 02-6452 2094
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
