|
|
HUB HOGENBOOM
Passed away suddenly,
at the age of 81
Dearly loved husband of Ria.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Martin and Michele, Nicole and Rodney.
Adored Opa of Jaimie,
Mathew, Jake and Sam.
Loved member of both the
Hogenboom and Jalhay families.
A celebration of the Life of Hub
will be held in the Tobin Brothers Chapel,
101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on MONDAY, 25 March 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stroke Foundation in memory of Hub.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019