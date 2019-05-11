Home
Hugh Griffith COLLIS


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Hugh Griffith COLLIS Obituary
COLLIS Hugh Griffith HUGH GRIFFITH COLLIS

23 May 1937 - 8 May 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House.



Loved and loving husband of Natalie

for 58 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

David, Felicity and Robert.

Cherished grandfather of

Samantha, Joseph, Timothy and Matthew.

Much loved by all his family and friends.



At peace at last.



Special thanks to Dr. Adrian Wright

and the staff and volunteers at

Fred Ward Gardens and Clare Holland House.



The funeral service for Hugh will be held at

Holy Cross Anglican Church,

Corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,

Hackett on Thursday, 16 May 2019,

commencing at 1:30 pm.

Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Hugh's memory may be made to Clare Holland House.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from May 11 to May 15, 2019
