|
|
COLLIS Hugh Griffith HUGH GRIFFITH COLLIS
23 May 1937 - 8 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House.
Loved and loving husband of Natalie
for 58 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
David, Felicity and Robert.
Cherished grandfather of
Samantha, Joseph, Timothy and Matthew.
Much loved by all his family and friends.
At peace at last.
Special thanks to Dr. Adrian Wright
and the staff and volunteers at
Fred Ward Gardens and Clare Holland House.
The funeral service for Hugh will be held at
Holy Cross Anglican Church,
Corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,
Hackett on Thursday, 16 May 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Hugh's memory may be made to Clare Holland House.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times from May 11 to May 15, 2019