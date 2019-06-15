|
|
IAN NORMAN BLACKER
22 March 1948 - 13 June 2019
Passed away peacefully with his loving
family at his side.
Soulmate forever of Rhondda.
Very proud and loving father of
Craig, David and Lee.
Loved father-in-law of Kim, Renae and Kylie.
Proud poppy to Jordan, Coby, Alexis,
and Angel Lochie.
'Till we meet again'.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ian
will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
WEDNESDAY, 19 June 2019,
commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019