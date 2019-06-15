Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian BLACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian BLACKER


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ian BLACKER Obituary
IAN NORMAN BLACKER

22 March 1948 - 13 June 2019



Passed away peacefully with his loving

family at his side.



Soulmate forever of Rhondda.

Very proud and loving father of

Craig, David and Lee.

Loved father-in-law of Kim, Renae and Kylie.

Proud poppy to Jordan, Coby, Alexis,

and Angel Lochie.



'Till we meet again'.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ian

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

WEDNESDAY, 19 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30am.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.