|
|
IAN ROBERT SIMPER Sadly passed away on the 8 May 2019 Aged 76 years Loving husband of Pam, father to Shelley (dec'd), David, Paul, James and Bree. Brother to Jan, father-in-law to Alison, Jill and Kylie; Grandfather to his five wonderful grand children. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Ian's life to be held at Allambe Memorial Park, Garden Chapel, Nerang-Broadbeach Rd, Nerang, Gold Coast, QLD on Wednesday 15th May, commencing at 1pm. Integrity Funerals 1800 995 352
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019