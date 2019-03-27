Home
IRENE DAVENPORT
26 February 1941 - 23 March 2019
Passed away peacefully
at Clare Holland House.

Dearly loved 30-year partnership
with John (dec).
Much loved mother of
Sharon, Tracey, Chris, Tony,
Michelle, Kerry and Michael.
Adored Nana of combined family
22 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

No longer in our lives to share,
but in our hearts you will stay forever.

Our sincere thanks to all the staff and volunteers of Clare Holland House
for their loving care of mum.

The funeral service for Irene will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, tomorrow, Thursday, 28 March 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019
