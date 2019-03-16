Home
Irene HONAN

Irene HONAN Obituary


IRENE MARY HONAN
21 November 1924 - 9 March 2019


Passed away peacefully in Baptist Care, Griffith.


Loving wife of Noel (dec).
Admired mother to John, James,
Peter and Andrew.
Mother-in-law of Laura, Nancie,
Suzanne and Jennifer.
Proud grandma of 12,
great grandma of 4.

The funeral service for Irene will be held in
St Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Ave, Forrest on
TUESDAY 19 March 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019
