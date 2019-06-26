Home
Jack CHALLIS

Jack CHALLIS Obituary
WILLIAM JOHN CHALLIS

'JACK'

26 July 1924 - 23 June 2019



Passed away peacefully with family present.

A stoic compassionate man who will be forever

loved and remembered by all.

Much loved by his son Martin, daughter Anna, the Challis, Moffatt, Garret, Murphy, Ungerer, Kuceli and Pileggi families.



We love you Jack,

your warm hearted presence

and gentle wit will be missed.



The funeral service for Jack will be held in the

Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on

Friday, 28 June 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.



Private cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
