|
|
WILLIAM JOHN CHALLIS
'JACK'
26 July 1924 - 23 June 2019
Passed away peacefully with family present.
A stoic compassionate man who will be forever
loved and remembered by all.
Much loved by his son Martin, daughter Anna, the Challis, Moffatt, Garret, Murphy, Ungerer, Kuceli and Pileggi families.
We love you Jack,
your warm hearted presence
and gentle wit will be missed.
The funeral service for Jack will be held in the
Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
Friday, 28 June 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019