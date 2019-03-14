|
|
JACK EVERARD
31 March 1924 - 11 March 2019
Married to Olive for 61 years.
Father of Frances 'Fran' (partner Robin),
Andrew (partner Andrea) and Judith.
Grandfather of Julie and Stevie,
Rowan and Tallis, Jasper and Isabel (Izzy).
Great Grandfather of Katie and Iain.
RAF Veteran, member of Probus, The English In Australia, RAAF Association.
A funeral service for Jack will be held in the
Chapel of White Lady Funerals,
101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on
MONDAY, 18 March 2019,
commencing at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the
RSPCA ACT would be most kind.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2019