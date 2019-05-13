Home
JACK WHYTE Your presence I miss, Your memory I treasure, Loving you always, Forgetting you never. Your loving wife, Josie. ----------------- You left us on our birthday, eleven years ago. When we close our eyes we see you, When we open our eyes we miss you. Always in our hearts, your daughters Kerry and Kaye. ----------------- SANDRA MINIOTAS You left us on our birthday, six years ago today. The beautiful friendship that we shared is in our hearts to stay. Missing you Kerry and Kaye.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 13, 2019
