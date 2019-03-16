|
|
JAMES EDWARD CRENNAN
24 January 1943 - 12 March 2019
Dearly loved husband of Helen.
Loving father of Paul, Louise and Bridget.
Father-in-law to Michelle and Matt
and friend to Fran.
Devoted Grandpa Jim to Rhys, Natasha, Lewis, Ella, Stuart, Amie and Grace.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at the Canberra Cancer Centre and Ward 14B at The Canberra Hospital for the care and support they provided to Jim and the family.
Requiem Mass to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street Curtin on THURSDAY,
21 March 2019 commencing at 11:00am.
The funeral will then proceed to Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street Phillip for burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
The Leukaemia Foundation
would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019