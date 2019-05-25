Home
SPROULE James

JAMES ARTHUR SPROULE

Born 20 January 1934

Sadly passed away Sunday 19 May 2019



Beloved husband of Beverley for 60 years.

Loving father and father-in-law

of Douglas, Narelle and Tony.

Pop to Stephanie, Aaron, Brian,

Stephen, Georgia and Connor.

Great-granddad to Hunter.



A true loving gentleman

who will be sadly missed



A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

Friday, 31 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
