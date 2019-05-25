|
|
SPROULE James
JAMES ARTHUR SPROULE
Born 20 January 1934
Sadly passed away Sunday 19 May 2019
Beloved husband of Beverley for 60 years.
Loving father and father-in-law
of Douglas, Narelle and Tony.
Pop to Stephanie, Aaron, Brian,
Stephen, Georgia and Connor.
Great-granddad to Hunter.
A true loving gentleman
who will be sadly missed
A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
Friday, 31 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019