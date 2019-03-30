Home
Jan CULLEN

CULLEN, Jan
26.01.1939 - 26.03.2019

Loving daughter of the late
Daphne Baratta
(née. Booth).

Jan always reminisced about her fond memories in Gundaroo, at the property "Willow Grove" during the war and lived out her final years in Fairlight, NSW.

She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

A celebration of Jan's life will be held at the Ann Wilson Chapel, corner of Barrenjoey Road and Darley Street Mona Vale, Tuesday 2nd April, 2019 at 12 noon.

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
