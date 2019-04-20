|
JANE AGNES CRAWFORD (nee Walker) 6 April 1924 - 17 April 2019 Loving wife of Murray (dec) for 70 years. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Alan, Sue, Julie & Paul, Debbie & Phil. Proud and loving Nanna of Mitchell & Kate, Katelyn and Ashlea. Greatly loved and sadly missed by family and friends. Gratitude to Dr Selvadurai, the staff of National Capital and Dr Masters for their loving care of Mum. A funeral service for Jane will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Wisdom Street, Garran on FRIDAY, 26 April 2019 commencing at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019