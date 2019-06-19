|
|
JANET WINSOME CAMPBELL
13 July 1938 - 16 June 2019
Dearly cherished and loving daughter of
Delle and John Hotson,
wife of 56 years of John,
mother of Peter, Jenny, Rob and sister of Ian,
sister-in-law of Beth, Elaine, Anne and Roger,
mother-in-law of Mark and Yang Yang,
and grandmother of William;
devoted aunt and great-aunt to many
in her extended family and circles of friends.
A service of celebration and thanksgiving for
Janet's life will be held at the Church of the
Good Shepherd, Gillies Street, Curtin, on
Friday, 21 June 2019, commencing at 3 pm.
The family thanks the staff at
Canberra Region Cancer Centre and
Clare Holland House for their dedicated care.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019