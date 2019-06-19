Home
Janet CAMPBELL


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janet CAMPBELL Obituary
JANET WINSOME CAMPBELL

13 July 1938 - 16 June 2019



Dearly cherished and loving daughter of

Delle and John Hotson,

wife of 56 years of John,

mother of Peter, Jenny, Rob and sister of Ian,

sister-in-law of Beth, Elaine, Anne and Roger,

mother-in-law of Mark and Yang Yang,

and grandmother of William;

devoted aunt and great-aunt to many

in her extended family and circles of friends.



A service of celebration and thanksgiving for

Janet's life will be held at the Church of the

Good Shepherd, Gillies Street, Curtin, on

Friday, 21 June 2019, commencing at 3 pm.



The family thanks the staff at

Canberra Region Cancer Centre and

Clare Holland House for their dedicated care.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
