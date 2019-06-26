Home
Janette Ann BERRYMAN


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janette Ann BERRYMAN Obituary
JANETTE ANN BERRYMAN

18 July 1936 - 23 June 2019



Dearly loved wife of Colin.

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Jane and David, Jim and Bryony, and Jack.

Adoring Nanny of Patrick, Sarah,

Victoria and Bethany.

Much loved sister of Trevor (dec) and Norma.

Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.



A heartfelt thank you to the Doctors,

the staff of Bill McKenzie Gardens

and Palliative Care

for their support and care of Jan.



Requiem Mass for the repose

of the soul of Jan will be held in

St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

23 Lhotsky St, Charnwood

on SATURDAY 29 June 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



At the conclusion of Mass burial will follow

in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made

to Dementia Australia.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times from June 26 to June 29, 2019
