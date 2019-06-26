|
|
JANETTE ANN BERRYMAN
18 July 1936 - 23 June 2019
Dearly loved wife of Colin.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Jane and David, Jim and Bryony, and Jack.
Adoring Nanny of Patrick, Sarah,
Victoria and Bethany.
Much loved sister of Trevor (dec) and Norma.
Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to the Doctors,
the staff of Bill McKenzie Gardens
and Palliative Care
for their support and care of Jan.
Requiem Mass for the repose
of the soul of Jan will be held in
St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
23 Lhotsky St, Charnwood
on SATURDAY 29 June 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
At the conclusion of Mass burial will follow
in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made
to Dementia Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 26 to June 29, 2019