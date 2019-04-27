|
JANIS MAREE SHORE 'JAN' Died 22nd April 2019 Aged 66 years Formerly of Canberra, died at Wauchope NSW in the arms of her Husband and soul mate, Wayne. Dearly loved Mother and Mother in law of Adam & Danae and Lachlan (dec). Adored Gran Jan of Harry, Ethan, Lucinda and Jake. Daughter of Muriel Didier & Stan Didier (dec). Sister and Sister in law of Liz & John (Jefferson), Geoff & Ros and Rich & Kath. Loved Aunt and Great Aunt. "Somewhere out There" Jan's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at the All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Thursday 2nd May 2019, service commencing at 1.00pm. Followed by a private Cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey & Districts | PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019