JEAN BERENICE WILLOUGHBY

JEAN BERENICE WILLOUGHBY Obituary
JEAN BERENICE WILLOUGHBY Passed away peacefully in Brussels on Thursday 13 June 2019, aged 89. Dearly loved by her children Robyn, John & Catherine, their spouses, their children, her great-grandchildren and her family. Forever in our hearts. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Brussels at 2pm (10pm AEST) on Wednesday 19 June 2019. A memorial service will be held at St Pauls, Manuka in Canberra at 10:30am on Friday 5 July 2019. Enq: [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
