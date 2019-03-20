









JEAN FRANCES MALEY

Born 15 June 1920

Died peacefully after a short illness,

17 March 2019

Aged 98



Cherished daughter of

Thomas and Laura Larsen;

sister of Grace, Wiva, Carl, Fe-Fi, and aunt

and great-aunt of their children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late

Raymond Charles Maley, CVO, and

adored mother of William and Michael Maley.

Special neighbour and friend

of Elizabeth and Rodney Baxter.

Loved as 'Great Madam' by her

friends in Timor-Leste.



Sincere thanks to the staff of Calvary Hospital, who cared for Jean in her final days, and to Dr Kylie Scott and Dr Anisha Saxena of Campbell Medical Practice.

Particular thanks to the kind and devoted staff of Illawarra Retirement Trust (IRT), whose support from 2011 allowed Jean to remain in the comfort of her home of 64 years.



A memorial service in celebration of Jean's life will be held in The Anglican Parish Church of St John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, Reid on Monday, 25 March 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



Privately cremated.







Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019