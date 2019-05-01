Home
Jean SILSBY


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jean SILSBY Obituary
SILSBY Jean JEAN SILSBY

6 October 1932 - 28 April 2019

Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Gordon (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Glenn and Karen, Jason and Fiona.

Adored and cherished Nan of

Lexi, Tara, Lachlan and Xander.

Loved sister of Lil (dec), Bon,

Fred (dec) and Myra (dec).

Friend of many.



A celebration of the life of Jean

will be held in the

White Lady Chapel

101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen

on MONDAY 6 May 2019,

commencing at 2.30pm.



Private cremation.



By request please wear bright colours.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019
