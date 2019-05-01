|
|
SILSBY Jean JEAN SILSBY
6 October 1932 - 28 April 2019
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Gordon (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Glenn and Karen, Jason and Fiona.
Adored and cherished Nan of
Lexi, Tara, Lachlan and Xander.
Loved sister of Lil (dec), Bon,
Fred (dec) and Myra (dec).
Friend of many.
A celebration of the life of Jean
will be held in the
White Lady Chapel
101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on MONDAY 6 May 2019,
commencing at 2.30pm.
Private cremation.
By request please wear bright colours.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019