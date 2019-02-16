|
|
Captain Jeffery Charles Lundy FOOT RAN Retired
It is with great sadness we make known that Jeff died peacefully in his 80th year on
Thursday 7 February 2019.
Cherished husband of Julie, much loved father and father-in-law of Emma & Steve, and James & Georgie.
Adored Grandpa of Alex, Olivia,
Ned and Harriet.
Privately Cremated.
Forever in our Hearts.
To celebrate Jeff's life, family and friends are warmly invited to come together on FRIDAY 22 MARCH at 3pm at Terrey Hills Golf and Country Club, 116 Booralie Road Terrey Hills.
RSVP: [email protected]
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019