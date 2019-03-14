Home
JEFFREY THOMAS TURNER
18 June 1950 - 28 February 2019
Passed away suddenly in Canberra.

Devoted father and father-in-law of
Brent, Nathan and Floria.
Grandfather to Andre.
Former husband of Rosemary.
Beloved brother of Hazel, Robert (dec),
Marjorie, Reginald, Maureen, Robyn,
their partners and families.

The funeral service for Jeffrey will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell tomorrow, Friday,
15 March 2019, commencing at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in
Jeff's memory to the Heart Foundation or
the Muscular Dystrophy Association ACT.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2019
