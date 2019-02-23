Home
JOAN BOLTON

JOAN BOLTON
(nee Elms)

3 August 1918 - 21 February 2019

Loved wife of Jim (dec).
Loving sister to Jean (dec), and Nola (dec).
Much loved Aunt and Great Aunt to
Leigh, Jaye, Kim
Peta, Keira and their spouses.

Family wish to express their sincere thanks to the devoted staff at Miranjani Hostel.

Forever in our thoughts


Family and friends are warmly invited
to attend Joan's funeral service in the
Tobin Brothers Chapel,
75 Canberra Ave, Kingston,
on MONDAY 25 February 2019,
commencing at 11.00am.

Privately cremated


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
