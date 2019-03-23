Home
JOAN FRANCES DAVIDSON
18 June 1939 - 16 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Calvary Retirement Village, Bruce.
Formerly of Cook.

Together again with loving husband Harry.
Beloved mother of Ann and Helen,
and loving mother-in-law of Tom and Suresh.
Adored grandmother of Paul, Ian,
Kieren and Nathan.

Much loved and missed by her family.

The funeral service for Joan will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
29 March 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
