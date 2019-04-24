Home
Joan Elizabeth JOSHUA

Obituary Condolences

Joan Elizabeth JOSHUA Obituary
JOSHUA Joan Elizabeth Joan Elizabeth Joshua

(nee Kilmartin)



15 May 1931- 21 April 2019



Passed away on Easter Sunday after a short illness



Beloved wife of Robert (dec).

Loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Victoria, Robert, Chris and Sophie, Edward and Fiona. Loved Nanny of Ben and Tess; Kate, Alison, Sydney-Rose, Adriel and Riley; Phoebe, Rosie and Issy; Anthea and Claire. Loving great grandmother of Tom and Harry. Cherished sister of Mary, Shirley (dec), Loretta (dec), Margaret (dec), John and Anna. A special thank you to all those who cared for Joan at TCH, UC Hospital and Sir Leslie Morshead Manor.



Forever in our Hearts



Requiem mass for the repose of the soul of the late Joan Elizabeth Joshua will be offered at St Christopher's Catholic Cathedral, Franklin Street Forrest on Wednesday May 1, 2019 commencing at 10am.



A private burial will follow



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
