WILLIAMS (Jones) Joan JOAN EVA WILLIAMS
13 July 1937 - 12 May 2019
Passed away at home
with her husband and son by her side.
Dearly loved wife of Ivor (60 years).
Cherished mother and mother in law of
David (dec), Rhys and Karen.
Adored Grandma of Bryn.
Loved by Teagan, Chelsea and Cory.
Sadly missed by
her extended family in Wales.
Forever in our hearts.
Family and friends are kindly invited to
celebrate Joan's life at a funeral service
to be held in the Chapel at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell
on FRIDAY 17 May 2019 at 3.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts made to the
Cancer Council ACT would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019