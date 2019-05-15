Home
Joan WILLIAMS


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Joan WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS (Jones) Joan JOAN EVA WILLIAMS

13 July 1937 - 12 May 2019

Passed away at home

with her husband and son by her side.



Dearly loved wife of Ivor (60 years).

Cherished mother and mother in law of

David (dec), Rhys and Karen.

Adored Grandma of Bryn.

Loved by Teagan, Chelsea and Cory.

Sadly missed by

her extended family in Wales.



Forever in our hearts.



Family and friends are kindly invited to

celebrate Joan's life at a funeral service

to be held in the Chapel at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell

on FRIDAY 17 May 2019 at 3.00pm.



In lieu of flowers, gifts made to the

Cancer Council ACT would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019
