Jodie BUCKLEY


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Jodie BUCKLEY Obituary
JODIE BERNEINE BUCKLEY



22 July 1974 - 1 June 2019



Beloved mother to Eddison,

Daughter to Lee and Rhonda,

Sister to Tony and Shellie.



'In life, we loved you dearly,

in death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

no one else will ever fill.'



Our deepest thanks to all the staff at

Clare Holland House, the Oncology Ward

and Prof. Paul Craft.



A service for Jodie is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY,

7 June 2019 commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019
