|
|
JODIE BERNEINE BUCKLEY
22 July 1974 - 1 June 2019
Beloved mother to Eddison,
Daughter to Lee and Rhonda,
Sister to Tony and Shellie.
'In life, we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
no one else will ever fill.'
Our deepest thanks to all the staff at
Clare Holland House, the Oncology Ward
and Prof. Paul Craft.
A service for Jodie is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY,
7 June 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019