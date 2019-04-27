|
|
BRYCE (Jansen) Johanna JOHANNA MARIA BRYCE
'Anneke'
Aged 75 years.
Beloved mother to Joanne and Sharon.
Sister to Wilhelmina, Audrey and Hank (dec).
Sister-in-law to Bob, Sandra,
Shirley, Joe, Angie, Eddie and John (dec).
Mother-in-law to Rory, Jason and Tim.
Nan to Tegan, Matthew, Hugo and Lulu.
Loved aunty to many nieces and nephews.
Dearest partner to David.
Will be dearly missed and loved forever.
Family would like to thank
Mirinjani Nursing Home and
the staff at The Canberra Hospital.
A celebration of Anneke's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell,
on WEDNESDAY, 1 May 2019,
commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019