KOHONEN Johanna



SAIMI SINIKKA KOHONEN



10 July 1936 - 2 May 2019







Beloved wife of Raimo (dec).



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law



of Satu and Timo, and Taru.



Adored and cherished mummi of Belinda, Jonathan (dec), Annette, Ruben and Emily.







Taken to her heavenly home



to be with the Lord.



Deeply missed by family and friends



in Australia and Finland.







Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House for their compassionate care for Sinikka and for their



great support to the family.



Thank you also to Dr Sylvia The



and Dr Alison Davis.







Family and friends are welcome to attend



the graveside funeral service on Tuesday,



14 May 2019, commencing at 12noon



at the Gungahlin Cemetery, followed by the



commemoration and refreshments at



Canberra International Church



at 50 Bennelong Crescent, Macquarie.











