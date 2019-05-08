Home
Johanna KOHONEN

KOHONEN Johanna

SAIMI SINIKKA KOHONEN

10 July 1936 - 2 May 2019



Beloved wife of Raimo (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law

of Satu and Timo, and Taru.

Adored and cherished mummi of Belinda, Jonathan (dec), Annette, Ruben and Emily.



Taken to her heavenly home

to be with the Lord.

Deeply missed by family and friends

in Australia and Finland.



Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House for their compassionate care for Sinikka and for their

great support to the family.

Thank you also to Dr Sylvia The

and Dr Alison Davis.



Family and friends are welcome to attend

the graveside funeral service on Tuesday,

14 May 2019, commencing at 12noon

at the Gungahlin Cemetery, followed by the

commemoration and refreshments at

Canberra International Church

at 50 Bennelong Crescent, Macquarie.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019
