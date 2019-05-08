|
|
KOHONEN Johanna
SAIMI SINIKKA KOHONEN
10 July 1936 - 2 May 2019
Beloved wife of Raimo (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law
of Satu and Timo, and Taru.
Adored and cherished mummi of Belinda, Jonathan (dec), Annette, Ruben and Emily.
Taken to her heavenly home
to be with the Lord.
Deeply missed by family and friends
in Australia and Finland.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House for their compassionate care for Sinikka and for their
great support to the family.
Thank you also to Dr Sylvia The
and Dr Alison Davis.
Family and friends are welcome to attend
the graveside funeral service on Tuesday,
14 May 2019, commencing at 12noon
at the Gungahlin Cemetery, followed by the
commemoration and refreshments at
Canberra International Church
at 50 Bennelong Crescent, Macquarie.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019