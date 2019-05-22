Home
John Allan COPE


COPE John Allan In memory of

JOHN COPE

15 October 1937 - 18 May 2019



A MOST KIND AND BEAUTIFUL

HUMAN BEING.



Loved and loving husband of Doreen.

Loved Dad of Robert, Megan & Tim.

Fond father-in-law of Fiona, Jamal & Anita.

Special Granddad of Adam, Gus,

Sami, Ned, Dylan, Aleeah & Byron.



A Memorial service will be held at

Weston Creek Uniting Church,

16 Parkinson Street, Weston on

FRIDAY 24 May 2019 at 1:00pm.

All who have known and loved John

are invited to attend.



In memory of his service to others,

a gift to frontierservices.org/donate

in lieu of flowers is preferred.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
