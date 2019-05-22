|
|
COPE John Allan In memory of
JOHN COPE
15 October 1937 - 18 May 2019
A MOST KIND AND BEAUTIFUL
HUMAN BEING.
Loved and loving husband of Doreen.
Loved Dad of Robert, Megan & Tim.
Fond father-in-law of Fiona, Jamal & Anita.
Special Granddad of Adam, Gus,
Sami, Ned, Dylan, Aleeah & Byron.
A Memorial service will be held at
Weston Creek Uniting Church,
16 Parkinson Street, Weston on
FRIDAY 24 May 2019 at 1:00pm.
All who have known and loved John
are invited to attend.
In memory of his service to others,
a gift to frontierservices.org/donate
in lieu of flowers is preferred.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019