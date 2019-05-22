|
John Anthony Piper 8 Nov 1930 - 19 May 2019 Died peacefully in Sydney this Sunday past. Dear to Jan, much-loved father and father-in-law to Karen and Steve, Nick, Robert and Maggie. Beloved Nonno to Martha and Josh, Jack & Mahira, Finbar, Isabel, Josephine, Hamish and Charlotte, and Nonnissimo to Reuben. Treasured member of Jan's family. Dear husband to Ann for four decades. True Believer. Letter-to-the-editor writer. Diplomat. Tigers' fan. Idealist-to-the-last.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019