|
|
WILSON JOHN BARRY John Barry WILSON
Sydney, 29 July 1943
Canberra, 22 April 2019
Reunited in death with the love of his life,
Maureen.
Father of Shaun, Gregory and Anthony.
Father-in-law of Mirjana and Shana.
Grandfather of Nathan, Aedon, Axel and Liam.
Brother and brother-in-law of
David and Patricia, Michael, Peter and Sharon.
You shall live in our hearts forever.
The funeral service for John will be held in
Saint Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Ave, Forrest on
THURSDAY 2 May 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of the service,
burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian St, Phillip.
Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019