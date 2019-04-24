Home
JOHN BARRY WILSON

Sydney, 29 July 1943

Canberra, 22 April 2019





Reunited in death with the love of his life,

Maureen.



Father of Shaun, Gregory and Anthony.

Father-in-law of Mirjana and Shana.

Grandfather of Nathan, Aedon, Axel and Liam.

Brother and brother-in-law of

David and Patricia, Michael, Peter and Sharon.



You shall live in our hearts forever.





The funeral service for John will be held in

Saint Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Ave, Forrest on

THURSDAY 2 May 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.

At the conclusion of the service,

burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,

Justinian St, Phillip.



Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
