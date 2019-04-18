|
OLDHAM, John Benjamin 13 September 1923 - 14 April 2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home Barrington Lodge, New Town. Dearly beloved husband of Maureen Therese Oldham (dec 2009) and much loved and respected father of Louise and courageous father-in-law of Ray. They shall not grow old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn at the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them. Lest We Forget. Funeral details in Saturday's Hobart Mercury. Condolences may be sent to www.grahamfamilyfunerals.com.au Graham Family Funerals, 73 Risdon Road New Town, Tas. Ph. 03 62 782 722 AFDA Member
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2019